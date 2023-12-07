Police release CCTV images of alleged Lake Illawarra fuel thief

CCTV images of a man who allegedly failed to pay for fuel in Lake Illawarra have been released by police in an effort to locate him.
The man drove a silver Commodore into a 7-Eleven service station on the corner of Peterborough St and Shellharbour Road at 1.30am on Thursday, November 23 to fill his car with petrol.
"The man told the petrol station attendant he would return the next day to pay but didn't return," a NSW Police spokesman said.
Officers were called to the service station the following day and obtained CCTV images of the man accused of not paying for fuel.
"Police are hoping to speak to the person depicted in the images to help with their inquiries," the police spokesman said.
"The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, early to mid 30s, long blonde/red hair in a ponytail with an undercut.
"He was wearing a blue or dark grey hooded jacket, black track pants with red stripes down the sides, black t-shirt, and white sneakers at the time of the incident."
The silver Holden Commodore has NSW registration plates EVY-05M.
This incident is far from isolated, in 2020 the Mercury spoke to Tony Iannella, retail manager for five Enhance petrol stations in the Lake Illawarra, Nowra and Southern Highlands, who said drivers left without paying for fuel about two to three times a week.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
