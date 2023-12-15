Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

Illawarra Hawks out to get respect and breakthrough second straight win

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Froling in action during the Illawarra Hawks 113-106 win over South East Melbourne Phoenix on October 7 this year. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Sam Froling in action during the Illawarra Hawks 113-106 win over South East Melbourne Phoenix on October 7 this year. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra Hawks got the better of an undermanned South East Melbourne Phoenix the last time the two sides met.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
South Coast cricket kings Lake Illawarra out to end year with a bang
Lake Illawarra batter Mitch Farag in action against The Rail on November 18, 2023. Picture by Sylvia Liber
This Saturday's round of South Coast cricket games are the last of the year
Agron Latifi
No comments
Illawarra Hawks out to get respect and breakthrough second straight win
Sam Froling in action during the Illawarra Hawks 113-106 win over South East Melbourne Phoenix on October 7 this year. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Hawks out to beat Phoenix and end 616-day wait for two straight wins
Agron Latifi
No comments
South Coast talent Mel Staunton moves within striking distance of AFLW dream
South Coast talent Mel Staunton is in the running to become an AFLW player next week. Picture - AFL NSW/ACT
The 2023 draft will take place in Melbourne on Monday night.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
From Berkeley to England and back again: the journey of cricketer Ben Phillips
Ben Phillips plays a sweep-shot during a recent innings for Dapto. Picture by Adam McLean
It's been a great homecoming for Dapto cricketer Ben Phillips
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.