Nowra man who burnt his own home during Black Summer bushfires sent to jail

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
December 15 2023 - 2:21pm
Darren Colquhoun leaves Wollongong Courthouse during his trial in June. Picture by ACM
A man who intentionally burnt down his house outside Nowra in the midst of the Black Summer bushfires in order to claim over half a million dollars in insurance claims and government grants will spend up to five years and six months behind bars.

