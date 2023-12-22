'We're playing without pressure': the secret to Illawarra Hawks success

Playing without pressure and having fun is working wonders for the Illawarra Hawks according to guard Hyunjung Lee.
Lee said it was no secret that the Hawks have won three of their last four games since Justin Tatum was appointed interim head coach.
"We're having fun and we're not feeling any pressure. I think that's shown in how well we've been playing recently," he said.
"I think we're also playing unselfish basketball right now. We are moving the ball around well and playing great defence.
"We're communicating better and working hard for each other at both ends of the court. It's fun out there, we're all playing for each other and we're getting the rewards."
Lee, who is averaging 6.3 points a game in his 12 games to date, has come out of his shell in recent weeks, especially against the Brisbane Bullets where he contributed 10 points, six rebounds, one block and one steal.
The 23-year-old was just as good the following week against the Perth Wildcats, draining all three shots he took to finish with eight points, one assist and one block shot.
Lee was happy to contribute in anyway to help the team win but stressed the beauty of the team was that a different player could step up on any given night if needed.
"We have so many good players. I don't feel any pressure. If I'm having a bad shooting night it's important I find other ways to help the team win," he said.
"If I can't get a good shot because the defender is pressuring me, I'm just going to make a good read to get my team-mate open or either I back-cut and I get a lay-up.
"Our coach JT is great, he gives us great opposing team scouts and it seems like we're just setting more screens for each other.
"If someone sets a screen for me I'm always thinking I got to set a screen to get my team-mates open too.
"I think in that sense we're all playing unselfish basketball right now. But more important I think we are just having fun."
The resurgent Hawks enjoy a 5-8 win/loss record heading into Saturday night's showdown against the Tasmania JackJumpers in Wollongong.
The clash at WIN Entertainment Centre tips off at 5.30pm and comes just two days before Illawarra travel to Sydney for a Christmas Day blockbuster against the Kings.
Lee was relishing the fact the Hawks were playing two games within a three-day period.
"I just love playing. Regardless of whether you win or lose, playing another game in the next couple of days allows you to either make up for the hurt of a loss or back-up and try to win another game."
