Company fined after worker loses leg at Tahmoor turkey factory

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 31 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:15pm
A NSW ambulance. File picture
Poultry supplier Inghams has copped a fine of $450,000 after a worker's leg got caught in machinery and had to be amputated on-site at a Tahmoor factory.

