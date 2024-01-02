Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pair charged after five hour police pursuit from Wollongong to Blue Mountains

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated January 2 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture of police cars. Picture by Adam McLean
File picture of police cars. Picture by Adam McLean

Two people will appear in court next week after a five-hour long police pursuit from Wollongong to the Blue Mountains with a child allegedly in the car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.