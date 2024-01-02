Pair charged after five hour police pursuit from Wollongong to Blue Mountains

Two people will appear in court next week after a five-hour long police pursuit from Wollongong to the Blue Mountains with a child allegedly in the car.
The police said the first pursuit began when a Subaru Forester failed to stop for a breath test on Bronte Road in Waverley on Christmas Day. The pursuit was then called off at Moore Park Road due to safety concerns.
The same pair were spotted four days later in a Toyota RAV4 on Mount Ousley Road in Mount Ousley.
The police attempted to stop the car at various locations including Hume Highway in Marulan and the pursuit was called off again due to safety concerns.
The Toyota RAV4 allegedly collided with several other vehicles.
Road spikes were used at Jenolan Caves Road at Hampton where the car was seen dangerously driving as it turned onto the Great Western Highway.
The pursuit ended at a Blackheath service station where the RAV4 crashed into a wall about 8pm.
The 27-year-old man allegedly fled the car before he was arrested and taken to Katoomba Police Station as was a 31-year-old woman.
A child, also in the car, was uninjured and cared for by the police with relevant authorities notified.
Both the man and woman appeared at Parramatta Local Court on December 30, 2023 and bail was refused.
The man was charged with multiple offences including two counts of police pursuit, two counts of driving with a suspended license, and three counts of leaving a child in a motor vehicle causing emotional distress.
The man was also charged for breaching bail conditions on several domestic violence offences from September.
He is due next to appear at Parramatta Local Court on January 9, 2024.
The 31-year-old woman was refused bail and charged with dangerous driving and will appear in Wollongong Local Court on January 9, 2024.
