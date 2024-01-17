Alleged bikie defied weapon ban after being found with guns, police claim

An alleged bikie stands accused of owning guns in defiance of a weapons prohibition order following a Raptor Squad raid on his Flinders property.
Darren Bell's address was one of three homes searched by detectives on December 7 last year as part of an investigation into an outlaw motorcycle gang's involvement in the cultivation and supply of cannabis across the South Coast.
The 54-year-old was arrested, with a rifle, gel blaster, and a small amount of cannabis allegedly seized from his home.
Bell remains on strict conditional bail and did not appear before Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, where his lawyer Alyce Fisher requested an adjournment until March 13.
He is yet to enter formal pleas to two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, firearm found at premises while being subject to a prohibition order, and possessing a prohibited drug.
The raid on Bell's home followed two earlier raids carried out at Koonawarra and Greenwell Point.
Detectives allegedly unveiled a sophisticated cannabis hydroponic set up including four rooms dedicated to growing cannabis and a number of drying beds at Koonawarra, seizing 35 cannabis plants, 41 heat lamps, and two kilograms of bud.
A 48-year-old man was arrested at a Greenwell Point home shortly after, with more than $31,000 in cash and Fourth Reich paraphernalia seized.
This man will face Wollongong Local Court in February on six charges, including two counts of enhanced indoor cultivation of cannabis for a commercial purpose and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Bell has not been charged in relation to the seized cash or cannabis set up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.