Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged bikie defied weapon ban after being found with guns, police claim

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 4 2024 - 9:49am, first published January 17 2024 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firearm seized during the Raptor Squad raids. Picture from NSWPF
A firearm seized during the Raptor Squad raids. Picture from NSWPF

An alleged bikie stands accused of owning guns in defiance of a weapons prohibition order following a Raptor Squad raid on his Flinders property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.