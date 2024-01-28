Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen boy charged with alleged stabbing of man near Jervis Bay

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 28 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karne Street in Sanctuary Point. Picture from Google Maps
Karne Street in Sanctuary Point. Picture from Google Maps

Police have charged a teenage boy with the alleged stabbing of a man near Jervis Bay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.