Teen boy charged with alleged stabbing of man near Jervis Bay

Police have charged a teenage boy with the alleged stabbing of a man near Jervis Bay.
Emergency services were alerted to reports of a stabbing at a home in Karne Street, Sanctuary Point - about 25 kilometres south of Nowra - about 7.25am on Saturday.
Upon arrival at the home, officers from the South Coast Police District found a 40-year-old man suffering stab wounds to his back.
Paramedics treated the man before he was flown to St George Hospital in Kogarah in a serious condition.
He remained in hospital in a stable condition on Sunday morning.
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy at the home and took him to Nowra Police Station.
He was subsequently charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was refused bail to face a children's court on Sunday.
A 41-year-old woman and a girl aged nine were also at the Sanctuary Point home on Saturday morning, but were not injured.
