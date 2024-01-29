Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Review

What it's like to take a 4-year-old to an Illawarra Hawks home game

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 29 2024 - 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage and Simon Cohen take Miss G, 4, to her first Illawarra Hawks game on Sunday January 28, when they took on the New Zealand Breakers. Picture by Anna Warr.
Desiree Savage and Simon Cohen take Miss G, 4, to her first Illawarra Hawks game on Sunday January 28, when they took on the New Zealand Breakers. Picture by Anna Warr.

REVIEW

If you've ever wondered whether going to an Illawarra Hawks basketball game was worth it for the family, I road-tested it with my four-year-old to give an honest review.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.