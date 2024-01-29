Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The secret behind Warilla-Barrack Point's NSW Country Championships success

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 29 2024 - 1:22pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club members celebrate after being crowned NSW Country Champions on Sunday. Picture - SLSNSW
Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club members celebrate after being crowned NSW Country Champions on Sunday. Picture - SLSNSW

The future of Illawarra surf lifesaving appears in safe hands after Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC secured back-to-back NSW Country Championships titles on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.