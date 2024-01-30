Wollongong climate event uses free ice cream to spur excitement for wind, solar

The organiser of a family-friendly event near Wollongong Harbour this Sunday February 4 promises to get families excited about renewable energy options while offering free ice creams and bike tune-ups.
There'll also be free face painting, lawn games and a raft of passionate people from different organisations ready to talk about the benefits of renewable energy including wind farms, community batteries, solar,and hydrogen from 11am to 1pm at Osbourne Park.
Courtney "Coco" Venaglia from the Yes 2 Renewables group didn't like the term "rally" but said the event would be a "safe" space for people to get more information about renewable energy.
"There will be speakers ranging from local legends to experts, and lots of fun things for the kids," Venaglia said.
"We need to shift the power that we currently get from coal and gas over to a diverse renewable energy spectrum ... now to be able to meet the Net Zero Target."
The University of Wollongong Cycling Club will also be on hand offering free bike tune-ups for anyone who rode their way in, while the Electrify 2515 team will be making Electric Vehicle-powered smoothies.
A "social coastal cycle" has also been organised to leave Thirroul Station at 10am for supporters to use pedal power or e-bikes in a convoy (or via train) to get to the event.
Other organisations involved in the climate action event include SunPeople, Good for the Gong, Friends of the Earth, Australian Conservation Foundation, Tomorrow Movement and the Australian Youth Climate Coalition.
Families who want to take advantage of the free ice cream are asked to register via Humanitix so kids don't miss out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.