Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment

Wollongong climate event uses free ice cream to spur excitement for wind, solar

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated January 30 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney "Coco" Venaglia (white shirt with bike) with people from the Yes 2 Renewables Alliance ahead of a family-friendly climate action event on Sunday February 4. Picture by Adam McLean.
Courtney "Coco" Venaglia (white shirt with bike) with people from the Yes 2 Renewables Alliance ahead of a family-friendly climate action event on Sunday February 4. Picture by Adam McLean.

The organiser of a family-friendly event near Wollongong Harbour this Sunday February 4 promises to get families excited about renewable energy options while offering free ice creams and bike tune-ups.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Environment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.