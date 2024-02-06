Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Elderly woman claims Illawarra carer robbed her 'thick and thin' of $16k

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
February 6 2024 - 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanne Whyte. Picture from Facebook
Joanne Whyte. Picture from Facebook

An elderly woman claims she was forced to rush to the bank after being "robbed thick and thin" of more than $16,000 by her former home carer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.