Elderly woman claims Illawarra carer robbed her 'thick and thin' of $16k

An elderly woman claims she was forced to rush to the bank after being "robbed thick and thin" of more than $16,000 by her former home carer.
"She robbed me thick and thin," Janette Nicholson, 83, told detectives in an interview after her carer Joanne Whyte became the suspect of an investigation.
"I was scammed, I was scammed ... I had to rush to the bank after Joanne did the dirty on me."
Whyte, 53, was arrested two days before Christmas in 2022, after she allegedly defrauded $16,547 from Ms Nicholson, by transferring the funds to her own account on 130 occasions.
The former Australian Unity Home Care Services worker faced Wollongong Local Court for the second day of her hearing on Tuesday, after pleading not guilty to a dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Magistrate Michael Ong excused Ms Nicholson from appearing in court to give evidence as she was taken to hospital on Friday, due to her deteriorating mental and physical condition. She is not expected to improve.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning read part of Ms Nicholson's statement which he argued showed she was "fully aware" of Whyte's alleged deception.
"[Whyte] abused that position of trust to gain access to what an ordinary person would not have access to," Sgt Manning said.
The court heard evidence from NSW Trustee and Guardian employer Freya Melville, who managed Ms Nicholson's finances.
Ms Melville said Ms Nicholson was allowed a $400 allowance to spend on whatever she pleased, on top of her additional funds that went towards rent or clothing.
She explained Whyte came under investigation after Ms Nicholson began complaining about running out of money.
"Janette would often forget her PIN number so Joanne would take her card," Ms Melville said, adding Whyte would use the card to purchase items via the paypass function.
"At no time should care workers be having access to customers cards, or using touch and go without the customer being with them."
Sgt Manning said there was clear evidence depicting transfers from Ms Nicholson's account that exceeded her $400 allowance.
"Your Honour has the records there," he said, adding there were documents indicating her motive, including her bankruptcy declaration and gambling transactions.
However, defence lawyer Michael Sinadinovic said even with the evidence taken at its highest, it could not be proven Whyte was acting deceptively.
"There is no evidence that could convict my client," he said, arguing all money withdrawn by Whyte was done so with the complainant's permission.
Mr Sinadovic requested an adjournment as Whyte is yet to give evidence, with Sgt Manning asking for the earliest possible date as the complainant is "hoping for a resolution" on the case while she is alive.
The hearing will continue on July 15.
