Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The signings that put Albion Park back in the hunt for women's IPL glory

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 13 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park kicked off their new era with a 4-2 win in a pre-season friendly against Caringbah at their home ground, Terry Reserve. Pictures by Kiah Hufton
Albion Park kicked off their new era with a 4-2 win in a pre-season friendly against Caringbah at their home ground, Terry Reserve. Pictures by Kiah Hufton

For so long in Illawarra women's football, Albion Park were the dominant force. It wasn't the case last season, but new signings suggest they will be back on their perch sooner rather than later.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.