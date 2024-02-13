The signings that put Albion Park back in the hunt for women's IPL glory

For so long in Illawarra women's football, Albion Park were the dominant force. It wasn't the case last season, but new signings suggest they will be back on their perch sooner rather than later.
The White Eagles - formerly affiliated with the Albion Park juniors - for almost a decade were one of, if not the best grassroots women's team in NSW.
In recent seasons, a number of legends from the immortals team have retired, which has forced a period of regeneration.
Youngsters performed sensationally in the first season of the Illawarra Women's Premier League, however a lack of depth in the White Eagles' squad cost them dearly, with Woonona winning the premiership and Shellharbour the grand final.
In 2024, APWE will enter a new era. Long-time legendary coach Richard 'Macca' Davis has stepped aside, with Albion Park junior Faith Atkins (who was part of the dynasty team) taking over.
Atkins has passed her first two tests as coach. Firstly with a 4-2 win in a pre-season hit-out against Caringbah. Secondly, off the field in the form of a signing coup - Ariana Fleming from Shellharbour.
"Arguably for me I think Ariana Fleming was the best up and coming player last year, so she's probably our biggest signing," APWE captain Brittany Ring said.
"She's going to be up front with Eliza [Cowan], so I can't wait to see them together. We've signed a couple of girls from Uni and a couple of other girls have come back. So we're super excited.
"The last couple of years we've been rebuilding when all those girls retired. Now the majority of our first grade team this year are under 21. We've also got 70 registered players this year across four teams, so hopefully it's a big year for us.
"We could have challenged those teams (Woonona and Shellharbour) last year but we just lacked a little bit of depth. This year we've got a lot more depth and some strike power coming off the bench. To be able to find someone like Ariana Fleming, that's massive."
Ring expected this IWPL season to be just as tight as the last.
"Honestly, there could have been I think four teams that could have won it [in 2023]," she said.
"You look at the likes of Thirroul who knocked off Shellharbour, they were one of the teams to knock off Shellharbour and Woonona.
"It's a league where anyone can win it on their day, that makes it really exciting. There's lots of good rivalries happening as well.
"Hopefully next year we'll be able to get more teams into the Premier League."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.