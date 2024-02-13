Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truckie fined after spilling over 11,000L of diesel

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
February 13 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highland Fuels, where the spill occurred. Picture from Google Maps
Highland Fuels, where the spill occurred. Picture from Google Maps

A fuel tanker driver whose mistake on the job led to over 11,000 litres of diesel fuel spilling and polluting Mittagong Creek has copped a fine of almost $20,000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.