Man hospitalised after being throat punched by sommelier at Picadilly motel

A man who hospitalised another by punching him in the throat during an alcohol-fuelled fight at the Piccadilly motel has expressed his "extreme remorse".
Adam James Hudson, 52, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to affray stemming from a late night scuffle about 11.30pm on January 2.
Hudson, who told the court he works as a restaurant manager and sommelier, drank to excess with three other men near the rooftop entrance of the Piccadilly Motor Inn, before a conversation escalated into a verbal dispute.
The victim provoked Hudson by elbowing him lightly in the face, to which Hudson didn't react to. However, the victim then clenched his hand into a fist and hit him in slow-motion with minimal impact, according to court documents.
CCTV footage captured Hudson retaliating by throwing two punches at the victim's throat, causing Hudson to topple from his own chair. He regained footing and pushed the victim before the pair grappled on the floor.
Hudson got on top of the victim, immobilised his left arm, and punched him in the head. He struck the victim twice more in the head using his left forearm.
Ttwo witnesses contacted police who arrived shortly after. Hudson was arrested, while the victim was left "dazed with blood streaming from his nose".
Paramedics rushed the victim to Wollongong Hospital where he was found to have fluid on his lungs with intubation required to help him breathe.
In court, defence lawyer Ashley Slade said Hudson penned a letter of apology to the court detailing that he is "extremely remorseful for his conduct".
She added the offence was a one off, and that Hudson was provoked by someone younger and bigger.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the assault was serious, but accepted there was an element of provocation.
"It's a reaction, but you went a bit too far," the magistrate said.
He was sentenced to an 18-month community correction order, with an apprehended violence order put in place to protect the victim for two years.
