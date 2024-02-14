Kyle Flanagan far from done as an NRL half as fresh opportunity knocks

He was on board with a planned hooking switch, but Kyle Flanagan admits he has some unfinished business as an NRL half as he prepares to don the Dragons No. 6 for the first time.
As expected, Flanagan was named alongside Ben Hunt in the halves for Saturday's Charity Shield clash against the Rabbitohs, his first outing under father Shane Flanagan as coach since the last of his nine appearances at Cronulla in 2019.
Some tumultuous years followed at the Roosters and Bulldogs, with a shift to Wollongong, and potentially the No. 9 jumper, shaping as a fresh start. It's now shaping as a do-over in a halves jumper, something the still-just-25-year-old is ready to embrace.
"I always believe in myself, but I'm a big believer that things happen for a reason and this might be that path," Flanagan told the Mercury.
"I've definitely learned a lot being on the rugby league roller coaster the last couple of years. I came to the club as a utility, so it's definitely been different [than expected].
"The way that things worked out I'm going to be playing five-eighth now, but I just came to the club for an opportunity. I've always said I'm not too fussed what role I play, all I want to to do is compete every week.
"From when I first walked through the Dragons' doors, all I wanted to do was earn the respect of my teammates and, when I go on the footy field, just be a competitor.
"That's how I've gone about my career so far and that's my goal for the next 26 weeks or whatever it ends up being."
A shift to the Dragons was designed a pressure release, but a family reunion under father Shane will no doubt bring some scrutiny should performances fall short of long-suffering Dragons fans expectations.
Flanagan famously broke down at a press conference two years ago when asked about his father's support after being dumped from first grade at the Bulldogs.
It spoke to the bond they share having both endured their share of tumult in recent years, none more so than Flanagan Senior.
Flanagan Junior's confident both have experienced enough to handle whatever public opinion tosses up.
"We're both a bit older now, he's definitely started to look a bit older," Flanagan said.
"There'll probably be a time before round one where me and my old man will sit down and have a conversation about how hard the journey's been. He's definitely a lot learned a lot during that period.
"All I've ever known growing up with him, and when he first started coming in the first grade, is all you've got to do is win. That solves a lot of problems, so we just want to work hard and help this club get back to where it belongs.
"Being a head coach is something he felt he needed to get back into and something that he's so passionate about. Last year seeing him at Manly, he was so happy being in that training environment and working with NRL players every day.
"He loves working with young men and striving for the same goal. He just loves his players. That's the biggest thing [he missed]."
While the dummy-half switch has gone on the back-burner for now, partnering Hunt will hardly be a stretch given 71 of Flanagan's 79 NRL starts have come in a halves jumper.
Jayden Sullivan was released in August, while the guilty verdict in Talatau Amone's long-running assault trial fell in December. Ben Hunt's late return from rep duty also put Flanagan in the driver's seat on arrival in late October.
There'll be plenty of eyeballs on his performance, but Flanagan's enjoyed a long run into familiar territory, albeit adjusting to new a club environment.
"Pre-Christmas Benny was still away on rep duties and had some extended time off," Flanagan said.
"I had that opportunity to really work out how I can help this footy team. When Benny came back we started working on combinations.
"I've learned so much off Benny, just obviously talking to him and then watching the way how he goes about his business. He's such a competitor and I'm looking forward to backing up everything he does.
"Things have been looking good at training so we're looking forward to getting out in a live-game scenario and going through what we've worked so hard on during the off-season.
"I feel good, I'm happy off the field, and I'm just looking forward to starting the season well."
