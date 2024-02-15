'Sophisticated' cannabis set-up discovered in Wollongong

Police are investigating what they describe as a sophisticated hydroponic set-up, discovered during a raid on a Wollongong home.
Officers from Wollongong Police District, with the help of Raptor South and the Southern Region Enforcement Squad, raided the home in West Street about 12.45pm on Tuesday, February 13.
There they found a hydroponic system for growing cannabis, with a total of 150 cannabis plants.
However, there was no one at the home.
Officers established a crime scene at the address and began an investigation.
They are now appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information can also be disclosed confidentially online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
The 150 cannabis plants were seized and destroyed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.