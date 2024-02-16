Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment

Council's own mulch protects against asbestos in Wollongong parks

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated February 16 2024 - 6:57pm, first published 6:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A front-end loader moving mulch at Soilco in Kembla Grange and [inset] Wollongong Cr Tania Brown helps launch the FOGO scheme in 2020. Pictures by Adam McLean.
A front-end loader moving mulch at Soilco in Kembla Grange and [inset] Wollongong Cr Tania Brown helps launch the FOGO scheme in 2020. Pictures by Adam McLean.

Wollongong City Council produces most of the mulch it uses in parks, allowing it to be sure the material is free of asbestos, the council said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Environment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.