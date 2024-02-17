Dragons suffer heavy Charity Shield defeat in first outing under Flanagan

Shane Flanagan has said he's going to base the early days of his Dragons revolution on defence. That may have to be the case if his side's clunky effort with the ball in a 28-6 Charity-Shield loss to the Rabbitohs on Saturday night is any guide.
In a game that didn't nudge any great heights, the only reason the score wasn't locked at nil-all at halftime is because both sides gifted a try to the other in the three minutes before the break.
The Rabbitohs opening try to Jacob Host came after Lachlan Ilias jolted the ball from Tyrell Sloan's grasp 10 metres out from his own line, gifting the former Dragon the first four-pointer.
Souths ultimately returned the favour, with Isaiah Tass fumbling a tricky pass from Ilias straight into the arms of Mikaele Ravalawa, who raced 50 metres for the Dragons first try.
Ravalawa's try courtesy of an error was the only try the Dragons could produce with their top squad on the park, though key man Ben Hunt played just the opening quarter.
The Rabbitohs only first-half points came in the same fashion, via an error, while Braidon Burns benefitted from a poor defensive read from Suli for his 48th minute try.
Davvy Moale barged over from close range early in the final quarter after most notable names from both sides had left the park before Burns grabbed his second off a lofted Jarrett Subloo pass nine minutes from time.
That four pointer had much of the Red V faithful headed for the exits ahead of their side's 10th loss in annual fixture in the last 12 years, a late try to Richard Kennar merely salt in the wounds.
The Dragons will next head to Mudgee to take on the Tigers next weekend. It's only preseason, but a similar performance to a Tigers side also on the rebuild will no doubt raise the ire of a Red V faithful desperate to see signs of life under Flanagan.
Sloan's performance was always going to be the most scrutinised and, as is often the case, the 21-year-old produced a mixed bag at the back.
Sloan coughed up the ball early in the second quarter, and also fumbled what would have been a tough catch off a Viliame Fifita off-load close to the Rabbitohs line moments later.
He did produce the Dragons only genuine line break of the first half off an inside ball from Hunt, but his attempted offload to looming support was wayward.
The most glaring error came three minutes before the break, losing the ball amid a heavy shot from Ilias to gift Jacob Host the opening try.
On the plus side, he successfully defused seven kicks, busted five tackles and made six tackles at the back without a miss.
Lomax was not too keen to talk about what position he'd be playing, or the number on his back, at the Dragons at the club's open media day earlier this week.
Having faced a similar shift from his preferred right centre position to the left side of the park under Anthony Griffin to start last season, Lomax started Saturday's clash on the right wing outside Jack Bird.
He saw little ball at the attacking end, and possibly even less in the second quarter when he was shifted back to the right edge to reprise his familiar double act with Ravalawa - who started the match partnering Moses Suli on the left.
Whether Flanagan saw enough in the match to shift or stick with any ideas in the back five remains to be seen but, short of a markedly different display against the Tigers in Mudgee next week, he may have to go with his gut come round one.
