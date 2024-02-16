Tyrell Sloan preparing for solo act at fullback amid Lomax wing intrigue

Tyrell Sloan will enter his third full NRL season at 21 years and 258 days. That it could also be seen as the pivotal year of his career seems an absurdity, but that's rugby league.
As the Dapto product will be the first to tell you, "it's a business." In the business of rugby league, patience isn't always a virtue, especially for a fan-base that's suffered its fair share of knocks in recent seasons.
What's been striking about Shane Flanagan's arrival in Wollongong is that the long-suffering Dragons faithful seem to have found some, acknowledging the premiership-winning coach will need time, possibly three seasons, to right the ship.
It's a welcome shift, but it's not something Sloan should bank on given the scrutiny his performances will attract, starting with Saturday's Charity Shield clash with the Rabbitohs. It's typically a scenario that would see a coach look to keep a player under the radar.
Flanagan's taken a different tack, having spoken publicly and often about Sloan's immense talent, his weaknesses, and what he had in store for the incumbent Dragons fullback when he reported for preseason duty.
It's an approach that could pile pressure on a player already wearing his fair share, but Sloan says he's yet to see or hear anything he hasn't heard from Flanagan first.
"Flanno was straight up and honest with me and that's the thing I like about him," Sloan said.
"I didn't see much of the media, I don't look at it. Being on the phones is probably the worst thing to do when you're in this environment. Things pop up, even if you're not looking for it.
"The best thing to do is just put it down and look at it, but for me it was pretty easy. Flanno is just straight up and that's the best thing about it. If you're not in these four walls at WIN (Stadium) I'm probably not going to listen to you.
"As soon as he came in, on day one, he sat me down and showed me some numbers where I was good and where I was bad and what I needed to improve on. It's all for me to be a better player.
"The biggest thing is he's showed up and he just wants to win. It's not only him, but Deano (Young) as well. They always talk about the Sharks and Cowboys and the success they had there, you can tell they want it here."
Unplugging is something he's admittedly gotten better at since emerging as part of a talented class of Steelers products in 2021 alongside the likes of Talatau Amone, Jayden Sullivan and Mat and Max Feagai.
The fact Sloan could well be the only one at the club by the end of next season speaks to how difficult the transition to the NRL can be, but he's not putting any added pressure on himself.
"There was a lot expected of us as a talented group coming through," he said.
"Everyone expects results straight away, that's just how it is, that's part of the game. It's a business, if you're not doing well, you're the first to get shot out.
"I've been in grade for three years now, but we've spoken about how I haven't really had a senior fullback to learn off. I see a lot of other clubs where there's some senior fullbacks, but the last few years it was me and Rambo (Cody Ramsey) by ourselves.
"Now it's me and (Zac) Lomax, but I'm still very young. I guess coming into grade at 18 years old people expect the world of you, fans can put pressure on you as well, but I'm 21. I'm not 32 going into the last year of my contract.
"I know that's the way some people look at it, but there's a lot of time to go in my career."
There'll be plenty of keen eyes looking to see how Sloan handles what's tipped to be a fullback tag-team with Zac Lomax against the Rabbitohs, and possibly the season proper.
Lomax was tight-lipped on the move that's seen him named on the wing for Saturday's clash when addressing reporters at the club's open media day this week. For his part, Sloan's says he's spent the bulk of a preseason preparing to be a full-time fullback, but he's open to making an in-game switch.
"That's up to Flanno, I've just been told to go out there and do my role as a fullback," Sloan said.
"Some of the preseason I was training on the wing, we were going one for one [sets]. I think Flanno just wants the idea of having two fullbacks in case of injury or just coverage if something goes on.
"That's the reason why we've been training there, but I'm sure whatever happens will be the best for the team. I know he did it with Val [Holmes] and Benny Barba at the Sharks.
"It's not a bad idea, you can give each other a break when you're getting through all those metres at the back. Whatever happens, happens. I'm sure we'll see in the trial if it happens or not."
