Man charged after alleged four-month break and enter spree in Illawarra

A man has been charged following an alleged four-month break and enter crime spree across the Illawarra.
Numerous homes and businesses in Warilla and Shellharbour have been broken into since November 2023, police will allege in court.
Officers raided a unit in Commerce Drive at Lake Illawarra around 7.30am on Tuesday, February 20 and then arrested a 49-year-old man in relation to the crimes.
He has since been charged with seven break and enter offences, possession of house breaking implements, and being armed with intent to commit indictable offence.
"Police will allege the man was involved in a number of break and enter offences at homes and business premises in Warilla and Shellharbour, since November 2023," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The man was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, February, 21.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
