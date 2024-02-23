High-density housing a mistake without better transport - Illawarra group

The government push for higher density development in suburbs threatens the integrity of the planning system, and our cities' liveability, if it goes ahead without major improvements in infrastructure.
That's what a Thirroul residents' group has told the NSW Government over its proposal to allow development up to six storeys near transport hubs.
Such a blanket "one size fits all" ruling without concern for local realities should not be considered or approved, the Thirroul Village Committee's submission states.
Thirroul's train station makes it a transport hub for surrounding suburbs, and while the seaside town hasn't been mentioned specifically as a government target, the TVC wants to keep it that way.
"This is too big an issue to not get right," they state.
"[We're] concerned that should these proposed changes go ahead without major improvements in infrastructure, that the integrity of the state's strategic lead planning system will be at risk.
"Such changes will diminish liveability and further erode community trust in NSW planning."
Thirroul is unique in that its growing population only has one road in and out, meaning a major increase in density would have outsize effects not just on the look and feel of the town, but people's ability to move around.
"The existing public transport network (train and bus) is insufficient," the TVC states.
"This will require major upgrades if the government wants to increase housing density in Thirroul and the Wollongong LGA more broadly.
"There is concern about the impact that the resultant population increase will have on the local schools,library, medical services, shops, sporting fields and recreation facilities."
They cite the refusal of the Thirroul Plaza development plan by Land and Environment Court Commissioner Danielle Dickson, who said the single road in and out place residents at risk in the case of the need to evacuate in times of natural disaster, and said "additional residential development will exacerbate this risk".
"There are a number of constraints in the village of Thirroul and the rest of the northern suburbs of Wollongong, which limit development," the TVC states.
"These include the escarpment which hugs the coastline and the limited road network. The impact on small centres such as Thirroul needs to be looked at separately from the city of Wollongong, as an example.
"Thirroul is already suffering from congestion on the road network, mainly due to the fact that there is no bypass of the centre. Lawrence Hargrave Drive (LHD) is the only road that connects all the towns and villages of the Northern Illawarra."
