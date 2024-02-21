Notorious Illawarra criminal Belinda Van Krevel behind bars after stabbing boyfriend

"I know what I did, now it's happened twice."
Ten years after stabbing her then-boyfriend, Belinda Van Krevel found herself behind bars once again for almost the exact same crime, just on a different victim.
But this time, she knew what she was doing.
The notorious Illawarra criminal who masterminded one of the region's most gruesome killings, was sentenced on Wednesday, February 21, to jail for six years for stabbing her boyfriend after they got into an argument in a Wollongong kebab shop.
On March 5, 2023, Van Krevel and her current squeeze John Green were at Omar's Kebab House on Crown Street when Van Krevel let loose.
"I f---ed someone else last night".
"You couldn't have done that to me," Green replied.
"You were just looking at that whore's arse," Van Krevel said, which tendered court documents say Green had not done.
The outburst followed a bust up between the pair the previous evening when Van Krevel picked up a bottle of port and hit Green in the back of the head with it.
After returning to Green's unit, Van Krevel once again used a liquor bottle to hit him, before lunging at him with a black-handled kitchen knife.
Van Krevel attended to the man's wound, but later interfered as Green tried to call triple zero.
Then Van Krevel stabbed Green under his arm.
"You can't get anyone better than me," she said, laughing.
Police later arrived at the blood splattered scene and arrested Van Krevel, later charging her with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault. She entered guilty pleas to these charges in Wollongong Local Court on November 29, 2023.
While in custody, Van Krevel underwent psychological assessment that revealed the state of mind of the woman who masterminded her father's murder in 2001. Van Krevel's then boyfriend Keith Schreiber hacked her father to death with a tomahawk in an Albion Park house after urging by Van Krevel.
The assessment conducted earlier this year found Van Krevel was severely damaged not only during her upbringing at the hands of her abusive father, but after spending six years in "barely humane" conditions in the now renovated Mulawa Correctional Centre.
During her sentence, Van Krevel was housed in conditions that were likened to animal cages with other, "highly disturbed" women.
This contributed to and intensified Van Krevel's psychological disorders, who was later diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.
Van Krevel's latest psychological assessment determined she was in a dissociative state when she stabbed her boyfriend in 2013, but was more aware of what she was doing in 2023.
"I was completely in control and completely detached," she told her psychologist, after the 2023 stabbing.
In sentencing Van Krevel, Judge Andrew Haesler said the now 43-year-old showed a different side of her in her latest stint in custody, working as a cleaner and engaged with rehabilitation programs, but had to weigh this up with the inevitable risk upon her return to the community.
"She will remain a risk when released to the community," Judge Haesler said. "A jail sentence can only remove [Van Krevel] for so long, at some point she must return to [the community] hopefully in a better condition than when she left."
Taking all of this into account, Judge Haesler sentenced Van Krevel to six years behind bars, with a four year non parole period.
With time already served, Van Krevel will be eligible for release from March 6, 2027.
