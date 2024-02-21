Bondi man to pay the price of assaulting Koonawarra girlfriend

A man has avoided a jail sentence after violently choking his ex-partner twice within 10-hours and breaking into her home through her bedroom window.
Petrus Van Rensburg, 28, entered guilty pleas in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, February 21 to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one charge of entering with intent to intimidate.
The Bondi construction site foreman got into an alcohol-fuelled argument with his partner on the drive home from the Illawarra Hotel in the early hours of June 30, 2023.
During the drive, Van Rensburg pulled the vehicle over, grabbed his ex-partner around her neck and pushed her into the passenger side door. The pair continued to argue as they drove to her Koonawarra home.
Later that night, after leaving her residence, he received several texts from his ex-partner telling him she wanted to separate.
This enraged Van Rensburg, who returned the next morning and climbed through the window to her bedroom without her permission. He grabbed her phone and went through her messages while continuing their argument from the previous night.
Van Rensburg then grabbed her neck, as he jumped on her, held her shoulders down and shook her body. He also grabbed her hands and bent her fingers back.
The incidents left his ex-partner with bruises around her neck and on the bridge of her nose.
Van Rensburg sent his ex-partner several messages a week after the incident in a remorseful attempt to check on her condition; "I hope you will be ok" and "hey are you there".
Police arrested Van Rensburg at his Bondi address in July 2023.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said Van Rensburg's "high level of remorse and contrition was to a great extent what saved him", recognising he admitted his wrong-doing to the police, and therefore did not reach the minimum threshold for a custodial sentence.
While on remand Van Rensburg has engaged with rehabilitation services, including attending counselling and enrolling himself on a wait list for a men's behavioural change.
"Relationship break-ups are going to happen, they do happen and you have to be a man about it," Magistrate Claire Girotto said as she sentenced Van Rensburg to a two year community corrections order and a $3000 fine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.