Man's missing Opal card tipped off Illawarra police to a drugs, weapon stash

An Opal card could have saved a man from police attention, but now he's facing court on drugs and weapon charges.
The 32-year-old was on a southbound train between Wollongong and Oak Flats on Thursday, February 22, when he was asked to produce his Opal card or ticket, which he as unable to do.
Following inquiries, police discovered the man allegedly had a stash of drugs and a knife on him.
"The man was allegedly found to be in possession of 2.08 grams of cannabis, 3.05 grams of Alprazolam, 3.99 grams of methylamphetamine, and a knife," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The man was arrested and then charged with three counts of possess prohibited drug, custody of a knife in a public place - subsequent offence, and possess/attempt to, prescribed restricted substance.
He is due to appear before Narooma Local Court on Thursday, March 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.