Northern Illawarra man behind bars after historic abuse at neighbourhood barbecues

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated February 23 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 3:21pm
Kenneth MacDonald (right) leaves Wollongong courthouse after an earlier court appearance with defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt. Picture by ACM
Kenneth MacDonald (right) leaves Wollongong courthouse after an earlier court appearance with defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt. Picture by ACM

Two women have delivered powerful victim impact statements as the man who abused them as girls 40 years ago at neighbourhood barbecues in the northern Illawarra was sentenced to nine years behind bars.

