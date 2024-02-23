Northern Illawarra man behind bars after historic abuse at neighbourhood barbecues

Two women have delivered powerful victim impact statements as the man who abused them as girls 40 years ago at neighbourhood barbecues in the northern Illawarra was sentenced to nine years behind bars.
Kenneth MacDonald, 74, was found guilty at trial of 11 charges relating to the abuse of two girls in the 1980s.
One of those women told the court how she was a "child, a small defenceless child" when MacDonald repeatedly abused her, leaving her with scars she carried to this day.
"I will never forget how you hurt me. Not a day goes by that I do not think about this."
The woman told the court how she could still smell MacDonald's breath, reeking of beer and cigarettes, and how she remained fearful of older men in the years after the abuse.
While living overseas and heavily pregnant, MacDonald tracked down the woman, shattering her feelings of security.
"I thought I was safe in another country, but you still managed to destroy my safety once again," she said.
The second woman revealed how the abuse had precipitated substance abuse issues and how she was blamed for this, when in fact, another person was responsible.
"Everyone blamed [me] for my addiction," she said.
"Ken was the problem, I will be forever damaged by what Ken has done."
The abuse occurred over a nine year period between 1980 and 1989 at a series of backyard barbecues, parties and card nights among neighbours in the northern suburbs of the Illawarra. One of the women was also abused in MacDonald's garage.
Judge Andrew Haesler described how MacDonald was a trusted member of the circle of friends and how he abused that trust.
"He was treated as a person who could respect and be trusted with each child," Judge Haesler said. [MacDonald] failed in his responsibilities."
The offences included MacDonald digitally penetrating the two girls at times when they were sleeping or when other people were nearby. In one instance, MacDonald touched one of the girls underneath her swimwear, after which she jumped into the backyard pool, diving underwater to cry where no one could see her.
The abuse escalated as the girls grew older, with one of the women telling the court that MacDonald forced her to perform oral sex on him in his garage.
Judge Haesler said MacDonald showed a "complete disregard" for the two children.
"He abused a child for his own sexual gratification, in a public way, [and] treated the child in a humiliating way."
Appearing via audio-video link from South Coast Correctional Centre, the former electrician was largely passive as his depraved crimes were read out, and MacDonald had maintained his innocence throughout the trial.
With time already served, MacDonald will be eligible for parole from June 4, 2029, with his sentence to expire on December 3, 2032.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.