Cop charged with murdering couple, van found in Sutherland Shire

February 23 2024 - 6:54pm
Detectives escort the charged man. Picture NSW Police
A serving police officer has been charged with murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, whose bloodied clothing and other possessions were found in a skip bin at Cronulla.

