Steelers claim top spot with gritty win over Eels at WIN Stadium

Illawarra sits unbeaten at the top of the SG Ball ladder after seeing off Parramatta 30-16 in the last of four games at WIN Stadium on Saturday, leaving Shaun Timmins' side one of just two yet to suffer defeat through the opening four rounds.
Wrestling with some key outs, notably regular No. 7 Kade Reed, the Steelers simply outlasted the Eels, scoring five tries to three and remarkably spilling the ball over the line on three other occasions.
It kept the scoreline more respectable, but the hosts were in command for the bulk of the clash despite a game Eels outfit refusing to go away, the Steelers not managing back-to-back tries until their final two inside the final 12 minutes.
In match in the balance for most of the 70 minutes, Steelers flyer Tom Kirk's screamer of a try off a cross-field kick from Aymon Fitzgibbon was the highlight of an effort Timmins described as his side's best of the campaign.
"It's probably the best we've played," Timmins said.
"We've been making too many errors in games but we completed well today and made them go set for set and we've got some footy in us.
"Our first three games we've had to come from behind, but I thought today we looked comfortable when we held the ball and put Parra under a bit of pressure.
"It was a nice tight battle out there, so it was pleasing to come away with it."
It keeps the Steelers clear of the second-placed Roosters on for and against, with the early wins crucial heading into a brutal month-long stretch.
It begins with a road clash with perennial heavyweights Penrith next weekend ahead of away trips to the Warriors, Dragons and Bulldogs before their next game in Wollongong.
"We needed it because we had three of our first four at home," Timmins said.
"We needed to get off to a good start because we're on the road now against for four weeks against four quality sides, but we've put ourselves in a good position."
It was equally tough grind in the Harold Matthews clash, Jaimie Szczerbanik's side falling short of the Eels 20-12 after the scores were locked 6-all at halftime.
Courtney Crawford's Tarsha Gale Cup side continued its blazing unbeaten start to the season with a 38-0 win over Parramatta.
Indie Bostock and Evie McGrath both finished with doubles to complete a fortnight that's seen the Steelers notch two wins by a combined 88-0.
It leaves them entrenched in the top four as one of four sides without a loss through the opening month.
The club's Lisa Fiaola Cup side endured a rougher morning, going down 32-16 to suffer its first loss of the season.
