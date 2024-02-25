A fairy tale in the making and a Mudgee assault: The weekend in sport

Things are ramping up as the various footy seasons loom and there's plenty to talk about out of a big weekend in sport.
Wollongong 3 Uzbekistan 0.
That was the result as Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler and Michelle Heyman found the net in the Matildas Olympic qualifying win over Uzbekistan - one that inspired its fair share of nerves as timed dragged on before the latter's goal.
It came just seven minutes after the Illawarra product was injected into the action for her first goal for the Matildas in eight years, and her first appearance for the national side in six.
It comes several years after Heyman announced her retirement from international football around mental health struggles she's only recently felt comfortable discussing publicly.
She is now 36, but with Sam Kerr the glaring out for the Matildas campaign, could the door be open to see her make a stunning return to push for an Olympic medal.
It'll be wait and see, with coach Tony Gustavsson charged with cutting a squad of 23 to just 18 for Paris. If he could find room for Heyman, it would be a helluva story.
Yes, it was against the Tigers.
Still, the Dragons performance at Mudgee on Saturday stood out more for the ruthless physicality with which Shane Flanagan's team approached the contest than it did for the final 34-18 scoreline.
Led by a scary left edge of Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli and Mikaele Ravalawa, the Tigers just couldn't match the raw power and aggression of the Dragons that showed more intent than arguably any outing in the last two seasons.
With new recruit Luciano Leilua set to be lobbed onto that left edge, with Su'A to shift back to the right, it's only going to add to the punch Flanagan will have at his disposal.
It will take a lot more than pure size and aggression, but with the Dragons clearly fitter, fast, stronger, it's clear Flanagan is looking for a throwback to his time at the Sharks when no side fought harder over a bone.
Throw in the fact formerly wantaway skipper Ben Hunt looks happy as a pig in mud, and it bodes well for round one.
The proof will be in the regular-season pudding, but after a less than inspiring Charity Shield outing, it will buoy the spirits of the Red V faithful that can seemingly rely on Flanagan's promise that - results aside - his side won't lose games on fitness or desire.
An always entertaining and nostalgic 'Day of Steel' saw a packed western grandstand at WIN Stadium on Saturday, with the Steelers ultimately going 2-2.
While the Lisa Fiaola Cup side suffered its first loss, the Harold Matthews were edged out in a brutal grind, the Steelers remain undefeated in the Tarsha Gale Cup and SG Ball competitions.
The latter under Shaun Timmins is sitting top of the table through four rounds, the 30-16 win all the more impressive given it came in the absence of a number of key players.
It's still early in the campaign, but it's a crucial strong start given the Steelers face a brutal month-long stretch starting with Friday's away clash with Penrith.
Road games against the Warriors, Dragons and Bulldogs promise to be testing. The start could be quickly whittled away, but the start is all Timmins could have asked for.
Likewise, Courtney Crawford's Tarsha Gale Cup side hasn't looked like losing, winning their by 124-6.
The first really big test looms this Saturday when the Steelers take on the Roosters Indigenous Academy, the ladder leaders that are 4-0 with a 214-4 differential.
The clash at Sid Parrish Park will be a blockbuster in that sense, but it will provide a real gauge of where the Steelers are at in the title race.
Big names on deck for $30k Kiama Sevens spectacle
Rio Olympics gold medalist Emma Tonegato and current Wallaroos star Mahalia Murphy were billed as the headline acts and they delivered in spades at the Kiama Sevens on Saturday.
The duo were instrumental in guiding the Burraneer Rays to the Vase Cup trophy after a 25-14 victory over UTS Gordon in the women's premier final.
Local powerhouse Shoalhaven enjoyed success on the day, defeating West Harbour 19-15 in the Plate Final after falling short of Randwick in the Cup semi.
Randwick then fell short of winning the Cup after losing the final 19-14 to the powerhouse Warringah outfit.
Other winners on the day were Gungahlin, who downed Burraneer 19-5 to win the Bowl Final, Goulburn were crowned Women's Country Cup champions following its 20-5 win over Albury in the final, the women's division two Cup went to Randwick and The Lakes downed Albury 29-0 to be crowned the men's NSW Country Cup winners.
Bert Bampton Cup kicks-off Illawarra football season
Football in the Illawarra returned on the weekend with some interesting results in the first round of the Bert Bampton Cup competition.
District and Community League sides locked horns over the weekend in order to progress to the next round.
With the IPL and District League set to commence next weekend (March 1-3), it also provided teams with a final chance at impressing before the round robin competition starts.
It was a proud moment for Community League side Albion Park, led by former IPL winning coach Jeff Allport as they competed in a men's premiership competition for the first time since 1999 against Balgownie Rangers.
The District League side Balgownie got the better of the contest in the end, winning 3-0.
Picton Rangers also progressed to the next round in their all-District League game against Thirroul with a 3-2 win thanks to goals from Craig Cooley, Troy Senuik and Kaelan Locke.
In the other fixtures, there were two 6-3 wins for Oak Flats and Warilla against Hill Top and Coledale respectively, whilst Shoalhaven thumped Bellambi 4-1 and Berkeley beat UOW 3-0
