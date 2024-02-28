Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man jailed for South Coast bashing that left Good Samaritan with lifelong injuries

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
February 28 2024 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla Civic Centre, near where a man was brutally beaten in 2022. Picture from Google Maps
Ulladulla Civic Centre, near where a man was brutally beaten in 2022. Picture from Google Maps

A Good Samaritan who checked on the welfare of a woman involved in a dispute with her partner ended up in an induced coma with severe and lasting injuries after a vicious bashing at the hands of the couple.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.