Illawarra fans to raid JackJumpers nest as Hawks plot finals smash-and-grab

If walking into the JackJumpers house in rival fan colours on Wednesday sounds like a trip to the lion's den, try the tropical climes of Townsville with an NBL championship on the line.
That's the kind of heat lifelong Hawks fan Kris Burgh has experienced having been on deck for the Hawks nail-biting 97-94 win over the Crocs in the tropical north to clinch the foundation club's only championship in 2001.
Remarkably, it still largely runs second in Hawks folklore to Damon Lowery's iconic three throws after the buzzer in the deciding game of a semi-final series in Wollongong that sealed the Hawks path to the championship decider.
While it's often pitched as the moment that clinched the championship, the Hawks still had to go and win the darn thing on the road to Townsville, which they did in the third and deciding game.
That Burgh was part of a dedicated band of travelling Hawks faithful on hand to witness that moment speaks to the length, and breadth, of her Hawks fandom that will stretch beyond the mainland when she heads to Tasmania for Wednesday's play-in clash with the JackJumpers.
"There was a bit more work to do after [Lowery's free throws]," Burgh said.
"We were up at Townsville when they won the grand final up there. It was a back-row seat, but we had a seat. The atmosphere was incredible because, a bit like the WEC, the Townsville Entertainment Centre was fairly small.
"That was obviously the most exciting away trip we've been on, but we've done quite a lot of away trips to watch them play. Back in those days you didn't get as much TV coverage so, if you wanted to watch them away, you actually had to go to see them.
"There hasn't been any playoff games to go to for a while, and we've never been to Tasmania for a game. We've been to probably every other venue in Australia so we thought 'we haven't been down there yet so we might as well give it a go'."
Surprisingly, she and husband Phil haven't been shafted to the nosebleeds like that night in Townsville, with both of the belief a fairy tale something akin to 2001 could be in the offing.
"They're not bad tickets at all," she said.
"They're certainly not back row and if we're going that far I want a good view.
"It's just been amazing to see the change. At the beginning of this season we'd be sitting there thinking, 'can we go home now?' because it did seem a bit like a continuation from last season, but there were glimpses.
"We'd see Gary Clark and say 'he's really good player, he could really change things for them' and when Justin (Tatum) took over they just all seemed to meld together and it's been such a difference."
There'll be no more passionate fan in MyState Bank Arena, but Burgh says she won't be wearing that heart on her sleeve in the form of Hawks merch.
"I'm leaving mine at home because every time I wear a Hawks shirt they lose," she said.
"My husband's going to take his, but I'm not. I've been to Perth thinking 'this is the one we're going to win' put the Hawks shirt on and, no, Brisbane, no. A couple of years ago I said 'that's it, I'm banning my Hawks gear'."
It's not a policy fellow Hawks fan Jay Murray has adopted having proudly worn his Illawarra singlet and hat around Hobart for several days leading into Wednesday's game after making an impromptu dash from the mainland.
Unlike Burgh, it's his first away trip as a Hawks fan, the 20-year Wollongong resident admitting he's become enraptured with his team's Cinderella run to the playoffs.
"I came by myself because it was a last minute thing," Murray said.
"I was kind of kidding around about it last week, but I just thought 'you know what, let's go, let's make it happen'. I got my ticket and then I booked my flight, booked my accommodation and it's all just come together.
"I've been behind the team a hundred per cent. I've been in the Illawarra for the past 20 years, I'm a member and it's just been a great year to be a member because of the transition, and I'm so happy that JT has signed on for another three years.
"Hopefully we'll get Gary Clark as well and keep the core. It's been an amazing season and I just want it to continue. They're doing the Illawarra proud and the whole Illawarra should get behind them because it's such a great experience, going to the home games is amazing."
He'll be in his Hawks garb, but he's not interested in finding out if a JackJumpers fan's bite is worse than that of its namesake.
"If I have to lay low I will," Murray said.
"I've been told that a JackJumper is an ant. I wouldn't want to get bitten by one, but I'm here to experience it. I know that the Hawks are going to put in a great effort and I'm really confident I'll be able to see a home final as well somewhere down the track."
