'We're looking to make a run for them': Hawks chasing NBL glory for fans

The laconic, care-free nature of one of the most positive characters in the NBL often masks the competitive beast Tyler Harvey is when playing for the Illawarra Hawks.
This has been a hallmark throughout his four seasons in Wollongong, as has been his desire to reward the Hawks fans who have supported the team and Harvey through good and bad.
There have been more good than bad for the Californian in Wollongong, especially in his first two seasons under master coach Brian Goorjian where the Hawks played finals and were genuine championship contenders.
Things turned bad in season three with a historical low ledger of 3-25 and got worse for rookie coach Jacob Jackomas when he was sacked after Illawarra started this campaign with a 2-7 win/loss record.
Harvey though has immensely enjoyed the 12-7 run the finals bound Hawks have gone on since under the leadership of the recently appointed head coach Justin Tatum.
"Those years under Goorj were definitely good years. I learned a lot throughout those playoff series," the 30-year-old said.
"This is a different team and a different feel. To be in the trenches with these guys through all the ups and downs we've had has been fun.
"It's been a fun part of the journey, everybody has had to ride that roller-coaster together.
"We're looking forward to the playoffs, we don't want it to end any time soon, we want to keep going for as long as possible."
A three-game semifinal showdown against the Perth Wildcats is within reach for Illawarra should they continue their fairytale run by beating the JackJumpers in Tasmania on Wednesday night.
Harvey would like nothing better but knows the Hawks can ill-afford to look too far ahead, adding while Illawarra secured a double-overtime victory in Tasmania last time they met, it would count for little in the post-season.
"I think in the post-season you have to look at everything as zero and zero," the Hawks captain said.
"You can't really go off the regular season. It's a whole new season now.
"We're just trying to lock in this week. We got the scout, we got the coaches going over some detailed things and you go up there and you got to take care of business.
"JT isn't letting us fall into the trap and has done a good job of concentrating on what's in front of us, he's got us to stay locked into this week, to make sure we give it our best crack.
"Playoffs aren't easy. It's gonna be a fun little road trip."
Fortunately for the Hawks their road form has been very good this season.
"I think part of a winning team is you have to win on the road as well. We've been fortunate enough to win some big time road games this year," Harvey said.
"But that doesn't mean anything now, it's zero and zero for everybody across the board."
But having got close to winning a championship for the Hawks in his early years, Harvey, who is in his final season of his contract and has yet to resign with the club for next year, is keen to make the most of this opportunity.
The combo guard, who is averaging 15.6 points and 2.6 assists this season, would also love to reward Illawarra fans and a city he has come to love, with a NBL title.
"I love coming to work with these guys every single day and I don't want it to end, so we got to do everything in our power to make sure that's not the case.
"I'm just looking forward to this playoff series and thankful that the Illawarra fans have been with us throughout this whole year.
"I know I say it all the time, but it means the world to us to have their support throughout the ups and downs this year........so we're looking to make a run for them."
