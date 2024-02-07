The three-minute chant that gave Hawks star Tyler chills will inspire him again

Come around 6pm next Sunday the Illawarra Hawks could well be celebrating qualifying for the NBL finals.
Victory over the New Zealand Breakers on Friday and Sydney Kings on Sunday will guarantee post-season action for the Hawks and in the process most probably end the finals' push for both the Breakers and Kings.
Tyler Harvey would like nothing more than to make this happen and reward the Hawks fans who gave him "chills" in Illawarra's last-start win over the Brisbane Bullets at WIN Entertainment Centre.
But Harvey said the Hawks could ill afford to look too far ahead, adding there was still a lot of work left to do for the foundation club to make the playoffs.
"I think our main focus is just still on us. We still have a long way to go," he said.
"We're just trying to improve every single day and hopefully put the process in to see if the results can speak for that.
"So we're just going in there trying to play our game, worry about one game and then after the New Zealand game, we worry about the Sydney game.
"So we're just trying to stay locked into the moment here but obviously we'd love to reward our fans and make the finals.
"The support we got last game, it gave me chills just hearing the Illawarra chant with like three minutes to go, and looking up at the crowd, me being here so long, those moments still give me chills.
"We just want to thank the fans for their support. We know it hasn't been easy, it hasn't always been smooth but we appreciate them."
The 30-year-old, now in his fourth season at the club, has enjoyed his fare share of highs and lows.
This has taught Harvey to enjoy the good times but to continue to work hard each and every day to ensure they continued for as long as possible.
"When you're at a team for so long, you go through those rollercoasters," he said.
"This group has stayed pretty neutral and mentally tough throughout this time. I think right now everybody is in a good space but knowing we still have work to do, nobody's satisfied, nobody's complacent with where we're at.
"I think that's the beauty of this team. We still known we have a lot more to achieve and we want to work to get there."
This work starts on Friday when the fourth-placed Hawks travel to New Zealand to play the Breakers.
The Hawks chances of downing the Breakers for a third time this season and improving their win/loss record to 13-12 has been boosted by the fact star New Zealand import Anthony Lamb will miss the game after suffering a suspected Achilles tear in the Breakers last-start road win over the Perth Wildcats.
Harvey conceded the Breakers would miss Lamb but expected a tough encounter against a desperate New Zealand side who have to win three of their last four games to make the play-in finals.
"Every single game in this league is so competitive. I don't think it matters who you play. This league is unlike any other league, where every game is usually within eight points," he said.
"[New Zealand] have so much talent on their team.
"We are just going to go out there and the coach has given us a great scout, great game plan and we just got to execute.
"The beauty for us is we're playing to achieve our own goals. That's why these games are fun and we're looking forward to the trip."
