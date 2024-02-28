Figtree pub regular cops ban after headbutting, punching patron

A pub regular has been banned from the watering hole he has frequented for the last two decades after he punched another patron in the head and back eight times.
Mark Robert Ivins, 50, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday for his role in the January 18 fight at Red Dog in Figtree which was captured on CCTV.
Ivins and the victim were inside the bathroom near the bar area shortly before 8pm, where it is believed an incident occurred, due to a witness later finding the victim passed out on the floor with a bloody face.
The witness helped the victim, a 48-year-old man, to his feet.
The victim was asked to leave the venue shortly after due to his level of intoxication, however, he instead ran towards Ivins who was seated in the bar area.
The victim threw a punch at Ivins, prompting Ivins to push the victim backwards.
Ivins then punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground, before he knelt over the victim and unleashed a further eight punches to his head and back.
Tendered court documents state Ivins shouted a barrage of verbal abuse at the man before he threw a half full schooner of beer over him.
The victim stood up and another argument kicked off.
Ivins then headbutted the victim in the face, again causing him to fall to the ground.
Police arrived shortly after and arrested Ivins after reviewing CCTV footage. The victim was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
Ivins pleaded guilty to common assault on Tuesday, with defence lawyer Paul Paine noting there had been friction between his client and the victim for some time.
"While [the victim] was on the ground he was calling Mr Ivins a mental case, clearly the victim knows his psychological history to some extent," Mr Paine said.
"In [Ivin's] words, he was pretty pickled that night, he had five to six beers."
Mr Paine said Ivins was significantly provoked, however, the magistrate put to him: "You could've just walked away."
Ivins told the magistrate he feared the victim "could have killed me", adding that the victim had not been charged for his role.
"I'm the one who cops it all the time," he said.
Magistrate Claire Girotto fined Ivins $400 and imposed a two-year community corrections order, with supervision.
