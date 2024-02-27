Hot pink hair gives away Wollongong CBD package pincher

A mother with a penchant for pinching packages from Wollongong CBD mailboxes came undone after her hot pink hair gave her away in CCTV footage.
Anastasia Lumby, 38, first struck on July 28, 2023 when she noticed a package sitting inside the foyer area of a high-rise apartment complex on Burelli Street.
CCTV cameras captured Lumby entering through the front door as it was propped open by removalists.
She picked up a cardboard box which contained items from Kmart worth $58 that belonged to a resident, and left in a car in the building's rear car park.
A week later, Lumby walked up to an apartment complex on Railway Parade and rummaged through multiple mailboxes.
She pulled out a package, which contained a dress for the victim's daughter worth $40, and hid it underneath her shirt.
Lumby searched through several other mailboxes before leaving the scene.
CCTV again caught her in the act, with officers identifying her through her pink hair when they reviewed the footage that afternoon.
Tendered police facts described Lumby as a "prolific offender" who is "well-known for mail theft" even while subject to bail and parole conditions.
Wearing prison-issued greens, Lumby dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Tuesday, where she pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny.
"The larceny matters are not of great value, but how would you like it if someone did that to you?" Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
"It's not acceptable that you rummage through people's mailboxes."
Lumby received a two-year community corrections order, with a condition that she attend drug rehabilitation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.