Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Lake Illawarra man chased victim with knife after 'cutting his own throat'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
March 3 2024 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keenan Simon leaving Wollongong courthouse earlier this week. Picture by ACM
Keenan Simon leaving Wollongong courthouse earlier this week. Picture by ACM

A Lake Illawarra man has confessed to intimidating his ex-partner in a jealous rage by cutting his own throat before chasing her with a knife in her own home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.