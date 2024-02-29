Truckie accused of violent outburst in Shellharbour club pokies room

A truckie with a "noticeable rats tail" has been accused of a violent outburst in a pokies lounge, in which he allegedly destroyed a man's t-shirt and lobbed a chair at a woman.
Father-of-six Shane McGavin sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday after CCTV cameras allegedly captured him bashing a man at Shellharbour Workers Club about 11pm on Sunday.
The alleged victim, who works as a security guard for another venue, walked into the gaming room with a group of friends and noticed McGavin was there.
He immediately recognised 45-year-old McGavin due to a previous incident at another venue and his "noticeable rats tail".
McGavin allegedly walked over to the man and insisted they shake hands to make amends, however the man refused, prompting McGavin to call him a "fat dog" and a "c---".
The man ignored McGavin's demands to fight him, with a witness notifying a manager.
McGavin allegedly walked over to the man before punching him in the body and head nine times, with a female manager stepping in to intervene.
CCTV allegedly captured McGavin pushing the manager in the chest, causing her to fall and hit her head on a barstool.
Police will allege McGavin continued to punch the man in the upper body and head before he tackled him to the ground.
It's alleged McGavin charged at the man one last time, before he threw a gaming chair at a woman which hit her in the stomach.
During the alleged assault, two $50 notes fell out of the alleged victim's shirt, which were allegedly swiped by a woman known to McGavin.
Tendered court documents state the alleged victim is seeking compensation after McGavin "completely ripped and destroyed" the man's shirt and broke a $2,000 sentimental gold necklace.
The police dog unit was called to search for McGavin, however he was nowhere to be found. He was arrested on Thursday morning.
McGavin is yet to enter formal pleas to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation, excluded person failing to leave a premises when required, and two counts of common assault.
In court, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming noted McGavin's extensive criminal history and expressed concerns about him leaving the jurisdiction for his job as an interstate truck driver.
"When I look at your history, do you know what it screams to me? Alcohol, alcohol, and more alcohol," the magistrate said.
She opted to grant McGavin strict bail with conditions he not enter any licensed premises, book a doctor's appointment within 14 days of his release, and forfeit a surety of $10,000.
He will return to court at a later date.
