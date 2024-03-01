Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Golf Club tickled pink for noble cause

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
March 1 2024 - 5:52pm
Pictures by Adam McLean

Wollongong Golf Club was decidedly pretty in pink on Thursday as its women's social committee continued a three-decade long tradition of supporting cancer research through playing the game that brings them together.

