Wollongong Golf Club has been recognised for their commitment to growing the junior game after being nominated for a prestigious state gong.
The Illawarra club was among five finalists on Thursday unveiled for the Jack Newton Junior Golf Junior Club of the Year Award at this year's NSW Golf Industry Awards.
The other nominees are Batemans Bay's Club Catalina Country Club, Toukley Golf Club, Armidale GC and The Coast GC, with the winner to be announced next Monday night at a special presentation in Sydney.
Wollongong GC was named as a finalist for a number of factors, including hosting come and try days for children; organising MyGolf classes tailored to juniors; and running an Elite Juniors program for youngsters to hone their skills.
Thursday's announcement comes a week after Shellharbour's Travis Smyth was nominated for the NSW Golf Industry Awards' Male Player of the Year.
The nomination caps a huge 12 months for Smyth, who is one of the frontrunners on the Asian Tour's Order of Merit. Other highlights have included winning the 2022 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship and nailing a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at July's Open Championship at the prestigious Royal Liverpool.
Smyth is up against the likes of rising star Jeffrey Guan and PGA Tour competitor Cameron Davis, with the winner to also be unveiled next week.
"I've been consistent this year. I've made 12 out of 12 cuts and had a bunch of top 10 finishes," Smyth told the Mercury last week.
"It's a nice feeling that my achievements have been recognised amongst the top performing players from NSW. It would be an honour to get named player of the year."
