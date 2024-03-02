Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The key reason why Keira will win the Cricket Illawarra competition

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 3 2024 - 9:49am, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Needham and Keira got home in an important Cricket Illawarra victory against Uni. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Oliver Needham and Keira got home in an important Cricket Illawarra victory against Uni. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Keira have shown why they are the front runners in this season's Cricket Illawarra competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.