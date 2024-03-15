Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra paedo teacher's appeal likely to succeed after landmark case

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 15 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 3:33pm
Former teachers Gaye Grant (left) and Helga Lam (right). Pictures supplied
Fourteen months into a jail sentence for sexually exploiting a student, an Illawarra Catholic school teacher was freed ahead of her appeal following a landmark decision.

