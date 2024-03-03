Hawks young gun Olbrich relishing finals' homecoming against Breakers

It would have been easy for Lachlan Olbrich to blame the new glasses he was wearing for missing four straight free-throws in the Illawarra Hawks last-start loss to Tasmania JackJumpers.
Olbrich though is not one for making excuses, vowing instead to do better when the Hawks battle New Zealand Breakers in Wollongong on Monday night.
The winner of the WIN Entertainment Centre clash will progress to a three-game semi-final series against Melbourne United.
This is not lost on Olbrich or his Hawks team-mates, who are keen to bounce back to their best and keep the foundation club's season alive with a victory over the Breakers.
As for those missed free-throws, which came after Olbrich was fouled and then copped a cheap shot while on his back from Tasmania's Jack McVeigh..........the 20-year-old refused to make excuses.
"It [wasn't the glasses], that was just me. I was overthinking things and not controlling what I could control, which was hitting the shots," he said.
"I'm back in the gym now taking extra shots so if I'm in that situation again, I'll hit them."
This response highlights how much the Adelaide-born Olbrich has matured during his first full season in the NBL.
After a breakout showing in the pre-season NBL Blitz, like the Hawks, the 208cm centre struggled early in the season proper but has shone since Justin Tatum took over the coaching reins.
Olbrich has proven more than a handy back-up for captain Sam Froling, especially in his breakout game on Christmas Day when Olbrich came off the bench and contributed nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals to propel Illawarra to a 94-90 win over the Kings at Qudos Bank Arena.
"It's been an experience, I've definitely learned a lot," Olbrich said of his season to date.
"It's definitely carved out who I am as a person, as well as a player.
"I'm really grateful for everything that has happened this year."
For Olbrich this also includes when the club was at its lowest following a 2-7 start to their campaign.
"It just shows you the adversity the group has been through and our ability to battle it out and get to where we are now," he said.
"We are at a low now coming off a loss against Tassie. I think we will show our adversity against New Zealand and come out and play at 110 per cent effort.
"Everyone knows we didn't play our best against Tasmania. It's good to know that we're lucky enough to have a double chance.
"I think that [Tassie game] gets that bad game out of the way, so later on in the track when we're in a three-game or a five-game series, we don't have a bad game and it costs us a series.
"We've got that second chance now and we're just gonna play how we should play, how we usually play.
"It helps that we're also playing at home. We love our fans and all the support they give us.
"They were big for us last time we played the Breakers. It was a close game but we got over the line thanks in part to our fans.
"I can't wait to see the WEC packed again on Monday night."
