Thicknesse books title shot with convincing win in return to cage

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
March 3 2024 - 3:57pm
Colby Thicknesse (centre) with training partner Sebastian Szalay (left) and coach Joe Lopez (right). Picture Instagram
Colby Thicknesse (centre) with training partner Sebastian Szalay (left) and coach Joe Lopez (right). Picture Instagram

Wollongong's rising MMA star Colby Thicknesse's next bout will be for the Hex FS bantamweight title after securing a unanimous decision victory on his return to the cage on Saturday.

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

