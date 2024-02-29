Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Harmison running through a brick wall to chase professional MMA dream

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 29 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After six stoppage wins in as many fights as an amateur, Mitch Harmison will make his pro debut on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
After six stoppage wins in as many fights as an amateur, Mitch Harmison will make his pro debut on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

Rising welterweight star Mitch Harmison has spent his entire career on the front foot, so there's some irony in the fact he's backed himself into a corner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.