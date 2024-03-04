'I was crying,' woman told police after alleged rape in Wollongong bar

A young woman sobbed to police as she recounted being allegedly raped in the disabled toilet cubicle of a busy Wollongong bar just moments after the incident.
"He put his fingers inside me and he wouldn't stop kissing me and I tried to say no," the woman said through short, sharp breaths.
"He just kept going and I was crying, I was crying."
Steve Dimeski is defending allegations he sexually touched and raped the woman inside the disabled bathroom at Bevanda Bar shortly after midnight on June 10, 2022.
The 24-year-old has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
On the fifth day of Dimeski's trial on Monday, March 4, body-worn video footage was aired to the jury, showing the distressed complainant disclosing the incident to officers.
She stood with two friends who rubbed her arms as she spoke through tears, taking breaks to catch her breath.
"He (Dimeski) said 'Do you want to go somewhere' and I said 'Yes' and then he dragged me into the disabled toilet and started kissing me ... I didn't know what to do," she said.
"He locked the door and was so much stronger than me.
"He lifted me back up and bent me over the toilet and put his fingers further inside and then he pushed me down on my knees..."
The woman told officers Dimeski then forced her to perform oral sex despite her saying "no" and that she was crying.
"He kept saying, 'That's good ... keep going'," she said.
The jury heard from one of the complainant's friends who said she was banging on the toilet door in a desperate bid to check on the complainant, which caught the attention of a security guard.
"I said, 'Are you okay? Are you vomiting? Can you open the door? Security are here'," the complainant's friend said.
She didn't realise Dimeski, who she didn't know, was in the cubicle with her friend until he then "poked his head" out of the door.
The woman said Dimeski and the security guard had a "very brief exchange, then the door shut".
"I was very confused, because I thought it was just [my friend] in the bathroom," the woman told the jury.
The complainant told police Dimeski "finished himself" then ejaculated into the toilet, adding that he wouldn't let her leave the cubicle until his pants were back on.
The complainant's friend said when the door opened, the complainant ran out of the cubicle crying.
"I said,'What's going on?' and she just kept saying, 'We need to get out of here'," the woman said.
After flagging down nearby police, the complainant disclosed the allegations.
Officers took the complainant to Wollongong Hospital where she received a sexual assault examination.
Detective Liam Watson told the jury a crime scene was established at the bar about two hours later, with officers canvassing the scene.
Co-owner of Bevanda Bar, Stjepan Kalfic, said he handed over CCTV footage from inside the bar.
Defence barrister Rob Steward argued the "sexual activity" inside the bathroom was consensual.
Dimeski is also fighting allegations he raped another woman in a room at Novotel following a night out at Mr Crown in February 2021.
The trial, before Judge Sharon Harris at Wollongong District Court, continues.
