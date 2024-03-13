Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast teams learn fate for round two of the 2024 Bert Bampton Cup

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 13 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teams ready to compete in round two of the Bert Bampton Cup include (from left) Oak Flats, Warilla and Berkeley Sports. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Anna Warr
Teams ready to compete in round two of the Bert Bampton Cup include (from left) Oak Flats, Warilla and Berkeley Sports. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Anna Warr

Warilla started their campaign with a crushing victory, but the Wanderers are bracing for a tougher assignment after drawing Picton in the Bert Bampton Cup's second round.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.