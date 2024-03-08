New chair Martin Rowney outlines his vision for Football South Coast

More opportunities for all footballers and a focus on better infrastructure for the community.
These are two of the key priorities outlined by Martin Rowney after becoming Football South Coast's new chair.
Rowney was recently unveiled as FSC's new boss following the departure of controversial stalwart Eddy De Gabriele, who announced his retirement in late 2023 after spending 15 years in the role.
Tracey Freeman was also unveiled as organisation's new deputy chair.
The arrival of Rowney into the position has been relatively low key, however, the 38-year-old is eager to make his impact on football in the Illawarra.
The Wollongong resident has enjoyed a three-decade association with FSC, which started as a junior in the U7s at Tarrawanna.
Since then, Rowney has been a long-time referee, a coach, a club secretary, while he has also been on the Football South Coast Junior Council and joined the Football South Coast board in 2019.
He still referees the senior women's competition and plays Futsal on a Monday night.
"Football is a bit of a bug for everybody that participates in it. I think for most people that kick a football, it becomes something that they want to do more of," Rowney told the Mercury.
"(This role) is a responsibility and a privilege, and I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to keep up the work with our clubs and members, and continue to grow the game in the Illawarra - that's what Football South Coast is all about.
"With my background as a lawyer, it gives me the ability to work really well in boardrooms and to continue to work with our teams for the benefit of our members."
Rowney's opportunity comes as football in the Illawarra continues to benefit from the impact of last year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia.
Football South Coast confirmed last month that registrations for their junior competitions were up by 20 per cent compared to 12 months ago. That number is expected to spike again before games kick off in April, with more than 10,000 local juniors expected to play this year.
FSC will continue to look at ways to boost support for juniors, while Rowney says they are looking at providing more opportunities for men and women of all ages.
Rowney also said they would focus on pushing for improved infrastructure for the community.
"I've been excited about the growth from the Women's World Cup, and the growth of football opportunities in our region that we've been able to provide," he said.
"Our women's over-30s competition is growing quite substantially, while we've also got the men's over-35s masters and over-45s competitions, and walking football for people who are no longer able to run. So what we're seeing is that, instead of people having to retire from football at a certain age, there's opportunities for them to be able to continue to play.
"There have been some challenges with respect to making sure that our competitions are all highly competitive, and that we're able to suitably grade everybody to have an enjoyable competition."
Rowney added that he had received mostly positive feedback since stepping into the key FSC role.
"I think that's because I see myself - and I will continue to be - just part of the community," he said.
"I'm lucky to be the leader of the team within Football South Coast, but I'm still no more important than anyone else out there doing their job. When I was coaching, it was probably just as much of a commitment for me.
"We're all doing our bit."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.