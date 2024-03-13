Wollongong to host best young footballers at National Youth Boys' Championships

After an extremely successful girls tournament, Wollongong will again play host to the National Youth Football Championships, but this time for boys.
Taking place between July 16-21, WIN Stadium, JJ Kelly Park, and Ian McLennan Park will play host to the best under 15 and 16 players in Australia.
Wollongong proved a brilliant venue at the National Youth Girls Championships last October, where local products Sofia Fante and Gabi White thrived in front of a familiar audience.
The city - which is known for producing a number of Socceroos and Matildas such as Luke Wilkshire, Scott Chipperfield, Caitlin Foord and Michelle Heyman - will host 32 teams boasting the best emerging players in Australia.
The National Youth Football Championships are the flagship youth event on the Australian football calendar. The goal for the players is to not only win the tournament, but to impress Football Australia national team technical staff in the process.
The tournament also allows not only players, but coaches, officials and technical staff the chance to grow in their respective fields.
FA chief executive James Johnson said that Wollongong proved itself as a worthy venue for the tournament.
"We're thrilled to be returning to Wollongong for the 2024 National Youth Championships Boys' tournament," Johnson said.
"After successfully hosting the 2023 National Youth Championships Girls' event, we are delighted to be returning to the Illawarra this July where the best of the country's emerging young talent will be looking to impress for future honours.
"We would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the NSW Government, Destination NSW, Wollongong City Council and Destination Wollongong for their ongoing support of Australian football and our elite pathways."
Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh said: "We are excited to welcome the nation's most talented up and coming footballers back to Wollongong, this time for the 2024 National Youth Championships Boys' tournament."
