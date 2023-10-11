Illawarra Mercury
National Youth Championships 2023: Gabi White scores brace for NSW Metro in Wollongong

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
October 11 2023 - 4:10pm
Gabi White has picked the right time to make an impression on Australia's biggest stage, scoring a brace for NSW Metro on Wednesday in Wollongong at the National Youth Championships.

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

