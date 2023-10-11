Gabi White has picked the right time to make an impression on Australia's biggest stage, scoring a brace for NSW Metro on Wednesday in Wollongong at the National Youth Championships.
This week's competition is being held at WIN Stadium and JJ Kelly Park and features the nation's best young female and male footballers. It is a crucial element of Football Australia's talent identification program.
Any scouts watching at JJ Kelly Park were treated to a superb performance by White on Wednesday, with the Shell Cove talent finding the back of the net twice - once in each half - as the Metro under-14s girls thrashed South Australia 5-0.
"We really wanted to beat them today, so we put it all in," the Corpus Christi Catholic High School student told the Mercury post-match.
"The championships have been challenging, but it's also really good to face other girls from around the country with the scouts watching. And it's so good to play it here (in Wollongong), mum and dad don't have to travel too far."
Wednesday's victory continues the NSW Metro under-14s girls team's impressive form at the competition.
The side opened their account with a 3-1 victory over Western Australia on Monday at JJ Kelly Park before they beat Victoria 3-1 a few hours later. White then scored a goal on Tuesday as NSW Metro secured a 2-0 win over Queensland at WIN Stadium.
White and her teammates will look to continue that winning run when they tackle Northern NSW at WIN Stadium on Wednesday night.
"Our team is so good and we gel so well," White said. "I love all of these girls and we play amazingly together."
