Wombarra teen Sofia Fante looking to impress at National Youth Championships

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 9 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 2:37pm
The best young female footballers in the country are right on Wollongong's doorstep, including Wombarra goalkeeper Sofia Fante.

Wombarra teen Sofia Fante looking to impress at National Youth Championships
Wombarra's Sofie Fante took to the field for NSW Metro on Monday at the National Youth Football Championships in Wollongong. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
The National Youth Football Championships are underway in Wollongong.
No comments
